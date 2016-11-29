Nov 29 Sandmartin International Holdings Ltd

* Received a writ of summons filed by Zhi, Charles as plaintiff against ceo,chairman and exec directors

* Company considers that writ is vexatious and frivolous, and erroneous in facts

* Plaintiff claimed for an injunction to restrain company to continue its proposed open offer

* Plaintiff claimed for declaration that all parties have committed offence under section 25(1) of organized & serious crime ordinance

* Plaintiff claimed for a declaration that Morton, beneficially owned and controlled by Nagahara, had aided and abetted in money laundry