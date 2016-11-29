Nov 29 Braster SA :

* Allots 105,000 series A bonds of total nominal value of 10.5 million zlotys ($2.51 million) at reduction rate of 27.65 percent

* Resolved to issue series A bonds on Nov. 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1775 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)