Nov 29 HanseYachts AG :

* Order backlog increased by 21% at the end of September compared to the previous year's reporting period

* Q1 2016/17 (July to September 2016) a total output of 21.5 million euros ($22.80 million), 7% lower than in the previous year

* Q1 EBIT amounted to -0.6 million euros and thus improved by 1.6 million euros compared to the previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9429 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)