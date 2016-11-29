Nov 29 Rothschild & Co SCA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 802 million euros ($851.5 million)
versus 679 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating income 182 million euros versus 119 million
euros a year ago
* H1 net income group share is 67 million euros versus 39
million euros a year ago
* Expect limited impact of Brexit on our business from a
structural perspective given our strong positions around Europe
* Says impact of Brexit on economic growth, financial
markets might have more material effects though is impossible to
predict since the form that it'll take is unknown at the time
* Anticipates that full year revenue should be at similar
levels to last year at constant exchange rates
