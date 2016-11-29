Nov 29 Biosynex SA :

* Launches a capital increase guaranteed by the founding shareholders with preferential subscription rights for a maximum amount of 3.39 million euros ($3.60 million)

* Subscription from December 6 to December 14, 2016

* 22 DPS giving right to subscribe for 5 new shares

* Unit price of 2.1 euros