BRIEF-Ourcrowd Digital reports 13.1 pct stake in Dariohealth Corp
* Ourcrowd Digital Health L.P. reports 13.1 percent stake in Dariohealth Corp as of Jan 9 2017 - SEC filing
Nov 29 Biosynex SA :
* Launches a capital increase guaranteed by the founding shareholders with preferential subscription rights for a maximum amount of 3.39 million euros ($3.60 million)
* Subscription from December 6 to December 14, 2016
* 22 DPS giving right to subscribe for 5 new shares
* Unit price of 2.1 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals - on Jan 23 co, units, Pozen Inc filed lawsuit in U.S. District Court for Eastern district of Texas against Teva Pharmaceuticals
* On Jan 27 co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with cowen and company - SEC filing