Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 29 Livechat Software SA :
* H1 2016/2017 revenue 34.5 million zlotys ($8.26 million)versus 23.7 million zlotys year ago
* H1 2016/2017 net profit 18.8 million zlotys versus 12.7 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1760 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)