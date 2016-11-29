Nov 29 Nikkei:

* NTT Docomo has identified additional 20 billion yen ($176 million) in cost cuts for second fiscal half, primarily in area of customer service - Nikkei

* NTT Docomo's cutbacks for the fiscal year are seen rising from an initially planned 80 billion yen to 100 billion yen - Nikkei

* Major share of NTT Docomo's new cost reductions are from in-store repair services - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2fNjxD4) Further company coverage: