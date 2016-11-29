Nov 29 (Reuters) -
* Coliseum Capital Management says it is in discussion with
a party related to potential transaction involving Performance
Sports Group Ltd - SEC filing
* Coliseum Capital says the party is the purchaser under
asset purchase agreement that Performance Sports Group entered
in connection with its restructuring process
* Coliseum Capital says Performance Sports Group's financial
advisor has provided Coliseum with necessary consent to commence
discussions with an affiliate of one of the co-owners of the
purchaser
* Coliseum Capital Management owns 9.5 pct stake in
Performance Sports Group Ltd
