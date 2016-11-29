Boeing wins $2.1 bln Pentagon contract for 15 KC-46 refueling aircraft
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Boeing Co has been awarded a $2.1 billion U.S. defense contract for 15 KC-46 aerial refueling aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech)
Nov 29 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals focuses resources on subcutaneous and extra-hepatic RNAi Therapeutics
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals -Redeployment of resources to support development of rnai therapeutics that utilize new proprietary subcutaneous and extra-hepatic delivery systems
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc says will discontinue development of clinical stage drug candidates ARC-520, ARC-521, and ARC-AAT
* Says company is reducing its workforce by approximately 30 percent
* All patient recruitment for ARC-520, ARC-521, and ARC-AAT has been halted and dosing discontinued
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals - More streamlined structure should enable co to continue to develop its programs rapidly, is intended to extend its cash runway into 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The U.S. Department of Labor removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
DETROIT, Jan 27 General Motors Co and Honda Motor Co are expected on Monday to announce an expansion of their collaboration on fuel cell technology development, people familiar with the plans said following a notice of a press conference.