Boeing wins $2.1 bln Pentagon contract for 15 KC-46 refueling aircraft
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Boeing Co has been awarded a $2.1 billion U.S. defense contract for 15 KC-46 aerial refueling aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech)
Nov 29 Sun Hydraulics Corp
* Sun hydraulics corp- on november 22, entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
* Sun hydraulics corp says 2016 a&r credit agreement provides with a revolving line of credit of up to $300 million that is available through nove 22, 2021
* Sun hydraulics says 2016 a&r credit agreement incorporates sub-facilities for swing loans up to $20 million, issuances of letters of credit up to $10 million
* Sun hydraulics corp- 2016 a&r credit agreement includes an accordion feature to increase a&r facility by up to an additional $100 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gugcad) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The U.S. Department of Labor removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
DETROIT, Jan 27 General Motors Co and Honda Motor Co are expected on Monday to announce an expansion of their collaboration on fuel cell technology development, people familiar with the plans said following a notice of a press conference.