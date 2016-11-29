Nov 29 Sypris Solutions Inc

* Approved moving forward with exploration of strategic options for Louisville, Kentucky automotive & commercial vehicle manufacturing plant

* Implementation of any such option is targeted to be completed before end of 2017

* Strategic options for Louisville, Kentucky plant include divestiture of plant, reduction in operations, and/or closure of plant

* Unable at this time to make a good fath estimate of range of amounts that may be incurred in connection with exit and disposal plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: