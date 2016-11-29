Nov 29 Sypris Solutions Inc
* Approved moving forward with exploration of strategic
options for Louisville, Kentucky automotive & commercial vehicle
manufacturing plant
* Implementation of any such option is targeted to be
completed before end of 2017
* Strategic options for Louisville, Kentucky plant include
divestiture of plant, reduction in operations, and/or closure of
plant
* Unable at this time to make a good fath estimate of range
of amounts that may be incurred in connection with exit and
disposal plan
