BRIEF-Carolina Trust Bancshares reports Q4 EPS $0.07
* Reports fourth quarter 2016 diluted earnings per share of $0.07
Nov 30 Buymyplace.Com.Au Ltd -
* Launched a entitlement issue of 1 fully paid ordinary share for each 6.5252 shares to raise approximately $3mln
* All new shares will rank equally with existing shares on date of issue
* Proceeds of entitlement offer will be used to fund costs of entitlement offer and potential acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reports fourth quarter 2016 diluted earnings per share of $0.07
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Cisco Systems Inc, Bosch Ltd and several other companies, have set up a consortium to work on how blockchain can be used to secure and improve "internet of things" applications, as sectors beyond finance seek to benefit from bitcoin's underlying technology.
* Reports fourth quarter and annual earnings for 2016; announces annual meeting date