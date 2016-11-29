BRIEF-Starbucks executive chairman Schultz's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 mln
* Starbucks Corp - executive chairman Howard Schultz's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 million versus $20.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Nov 29 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp
* Seanergy Maritime - On Nov 28 entered into $32 million secured term loan facility with Northern Shipping Fund III LP - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2gGvMA7] Further company coverage:
* Copper One responds to Quebec Ministry Of Energy And Natural Resources' press release announcing their intention to suspend Copper One's claims in the Lac Barriere area
* Ourcrowd Digital Health L.P. reports 13.1 percent stake in Dariohealth Corp as of Jan 9 2017 - SEC filing