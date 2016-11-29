BRIEF-Starbucks executive chairman Schultz's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 mln
* Starbucks Corp - executive chairman Howard Schultz's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 million versus $20.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Nov 29 Retail Properties of America Inc
* Retail properties of america - on nov 22, co entered into term loan agreement which provides for senior unsecured term loan facility of up to $200 million
* Retail properties of america-agreement provides for senior unsecured term loan facility in maximum aggregate principal amount of up to $200 million
* Retail properties of america- increase available borrowings under term loan facility up to $100 million for total term loan facility size of $300mln-sec filing
* Term loan facility matures on november 22, 2023 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fOgXwq) Further company coverage:
* Copper One responds to Quebec Ministry Of Energy And Natural Resources' press release announcing their intention to suspend Copper One's claims in the Lac Barriere area
* Ourcrowd Digital Health L.P. reports 13.1 percent stake in Dariohealth Corp as of Jan 9 2017 - SEC filing