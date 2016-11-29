Nov 30 Collins Foods Ltd :

* HY17 revenue up 4.7% to $282.5 million

* Fully franked interim dividend of 8 cents per ordinary share declared

* HY17 underlying EBITDA up 9.4% to $38.6 million

* Hy17 underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) up 17.2% to $16.8 million

* One new KFC restaurant opened during HY17, with a further five to six new restaurants expected to open before end of FY17