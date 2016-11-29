Nov 29 Fitch Ratings -
* Macroeconomic headwinds to challenge U.S. Life Insurers in
2017
* Macroeconomic headwinds to challenge U.S. Life Insurers in
2017
* Rating outlook for U.S. Life Insurance sector is stable
for 2017
* "Key macroeconomic challenges expected to impact U.S. Life
Insurers in 2017 include sustained low interest rates, financial
market volatility"
* "Key macroeconomic challenges expected to impact U.S. Life
Insurers in 2017" also include "weakening conditions in the
credit markets"
* Bond market repricing post-election reflecting possibility
of higher inflation,stronger economic growth in 2017 has been
positive for U.S. Life Insurers
* Outlook reflects industry's strong balance sheet
fundamentals,strong liquidity, disciplined asset-liability
matching
Source text: