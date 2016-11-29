Boeing wins $2.1 bln Pentagon contract for 15 KC-46 refueling aircraft
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Boeing Co has been awarded a $2.1 billion U.S. defense contract for 15 KC-46 aerial refueling aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech)
Nov 29 Dte Energy Co
* Files for series f 6.00% junior subordinated debentures due 2076 of up to $280 million - sec filing
* Dte energy co-intends to use net proceeds to redeem 2011 series i 6.50% junior subordinated debentures of which $280 million aggregate principal amount due 2061 Source text : bit.ly/2gSR2Wi Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The U.S. Department of Labor removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
DETROIT, Jan 27 General Motors Co and Honda Motor Co are expected on Monday to announce an expansion of their collaboration on fuel cell technology development, people familiar with the plans said following a notice of a press conference.