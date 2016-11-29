Boeing wins $2.1 bln Pentagon contract for 15 KC-46 refueling aircraft
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Boeing Co has been awarded a $2.1 billion U.S. defense contract for 15 KC-46 aerial refueling aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech)
Nov 29 Atlanticus Holdings Corp
* Atlanticus Holdings Corp says on Nov 22, 2016 co & unit entered into second amendment to loan and security agreement-SEC filing
* Atlanticus Holdings - amendment extended termination date of $40.0 million term loan from Nov 22, 2016 to Nov 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The U.S. Department of Labor removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
DETROIT, Jan 27 General Motors Co and Honda Motor Co are expected on Monday to announce an expansion of their collaboration on fuel cell technology development, people familiar with the plans said following a notice of a press conference.