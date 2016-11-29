Boeing wins $2.1 bln Pentagon contract for 15 KC-46 refueling aircraft
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Boeing Co has been awarded a $2.1 billion U.S. defense contract for 15 KC-46 aerial refueling aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech)
Nov 29 Contura Energy Inc
* Contura energy -proposed resolution of recent filings by wvdep in bankruptcy court in connection with restructuring of alpha natural resources
* Contura energy -proposed resolution would resolve all concerns raised by wvdep in recent filings and would result in a dismissal with prejudice of complaint
* Contura energy -resolution contemplates entry by bankruptcy court of order including findings of good faith on part of all parties related to alpha's chapter 11 plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The U.S. Department of Labor removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
DETROIT, Jan 27 General Motors Co and Honda Motor Co are expected on Monday to announce an expansion of their collaboration on fuel cell technology development, people familiar with the plans said following a notice of a press conference.