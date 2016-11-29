Nov 29 Baker Hughes Inc
* Baker hughes, csl capital management and goldman sachs'
merchant banking division agree to form north american land
pressure pumping company
* Baker hughes inc - baker hughes will retain a 46.7 percent
ownership stake, and will receive $150 million in cash from new
company
* Privately-Held new co will provide hydraulic fracturing,
cementing services and technology for north american land market
* Baker hughes - will contribute its north american land
cementing and hydraulic fracturing businesses, which comprises
assets in u.s. And canada
* Csl capital management and wsep will together contribute
$325 million in cash to new company
* Baker hughes inc - new company will operate under bj
services brand and will be headquartered in tomball, texas.
* Baker hughes - csl capital management, wsep together will
own 53.3 percent of new company, and baker hughes will retain
46.7 percent ownership stake
* Wells fargo securities, llc is acting as exclusive
financial advisor to baker hughes
* Baker hughes inc - warren zemlak, current president & ceo
of allied energy services will serve as ceo of bj services
