Nov 29 Mylan Nv

* Mylan NV says on November 22, 2016, entered into a revolving credit agreement

* Mylan - new senior revolving credit agreement contains revolving credit facility under which co may obtain extensions of credit not to exceed $2 billion

* Mylan NV -new senior revolving facility includes a $200 million subfacility for issuance of letters of credit and a $175 million sublimit for swingline borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: