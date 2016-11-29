BRIEF-Starbucks executive chairman Schultz's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 mln
* Starbucks Corp - executive chairman Howard Schultz's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 million versus $20.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Nov 29 Pivot Technology Solutions Inc
* Pivot technology solutions inc says received conditional approval from toronto stock exchange (tsx) to list common shares on tsx
* Pivot technology solutions inc says expected to be listed, posted for trading on tsx at opening of markets on dec 19, 2016 under existing symbol "ptg" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Copper One responds to Quebec Ministry Of Energy And Natural Resources' press release announcing their intention to suspend Copper One's claims in the Lac Barriere area
* Ourcrowd Digital Health L.P. reports 13.1 percent stake in Dariohealth Corp as of Jan 9 2017 - SEC filing