Nov 30 Poly Property Group Co Ltd :

* Unit was considering to acquire certain projects of group by way of issuance of consideration shares

* Poly Real Estate has decided not to proceed with potential transaction for time being

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 30 november 2016

* Unit of a controlling shareholder of co, namely China Poly Group , was considering to acquire certain projects of group