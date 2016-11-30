PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 26
Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 29 United Technologies Corp
* Trump administration and United Techonolgies reach agreement on keeping close to 1000 factory jobs in carrier plant in Indiana- CNBC reporter, citing sources
* Donald Trump will visit Indiana on Thursday to announce deal to keep most of carrier jobs in Indiana-CNBC reporter, citing sources
Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6.45 million common shares at initial public offering price of $15 per share
* Us foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock