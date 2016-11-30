Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 30 Fortunet E-commerce Group Ltd :
* Pointsea Holdings, Extra Step and Joy Empire have conditionally agreed to subscribe for shares in JV company
* After completion of additional subscription, jv company will be held as to 50% by Pointsea Holdings and 50% by investors
* Subscription price payable by Pointsea Holdings shall be RMB100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)