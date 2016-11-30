Nov 30 Fortunet E-commerce Group Ltd :

* Pointsea Holdings, Extra Step and Joy Empire have conditionally agreed to subscribe for shares in JV company

* After completion of additional subscription, jv company will be held as to 50% by Pointsea Holdings and 50% by investors

* Subscription price payable by Pointsea Holdings shall be RMB100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: