* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 29 (Reuters) -
* United Technologies Corp unit Carrier says reached deal with President-Elect Trump & Vp-Elect Pence to keep close to 1,000 jobs in Indiana - tweet Further company coverage:
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.