BRIEF-US Foods secondary public offering priced at $26.00 per share
* Us foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
Nov 29 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: Outlook for Asian steelmakers is negative in 2017 on weakening earnings
* Moody's on Asian steelmakers: For 2017, we see India as the only area of strength - with rising demand and protectionist measures in place
* Moody's - Expects Asian steel production volumes to fall in 2017 because demand from China will contract
* Moody's on Asian steelmakers - With Japan, Korea and Taiwan increasing trade frictions will curb their steel exports and production Source text: bit.ly/2gHf0zt
* Kornit announces pricing of upsized public offering of ordinary shares
Jan 25 Investors sold U.S.-based domestic stock funds at the fastest pace since equities leapt following the presidential election, Investment Company Institute data for the latest week showed on Wednesday. Stock funds based and invested in the United States posted withdrawals of $3.7 billion during the week that ended Jan. 18, according to the trade group. That is the largest outflow for the funds since the election-week period ended Nov. 9, when outflows approached $6.4 billion