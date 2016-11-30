Nov 30 Sygnia Limited

* Abridged Audited Consolidated Annual Financial Statements For The Year Ended 30 September 2016

* Total dividend per share of 52.00 cents

* FY adjusted headline earnings per share of 53.10 cents and adjusted diluted headline earnings per share of 52.59 cents

* FY assets under management and administration of r158.4 billion as at 30 september 2016, up 16 pct

* Revenue in financial year to September 2016 grew by 18 pct to r276.2 million