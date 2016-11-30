Nov 30 Al Argan International Real Estate Co :

* Signs ten year term, 42 million dinars credit facility with a local lender

* To use 11 million dinars for investments in future projects

* To use 31 million dinars for repaying debts of a local bank and other creditors

* Loan will be paid back on half yearly basis from Jan 2018 to Jan 2027