BRIEF-Kornit announces pricing of public offering at $16.50 per share
* Kornit announces pricing of upsized public offering of ordinary shares
Nov 30 Finnair Oyj
* Finnair adopts iOS enterprise apps from ibm to accelerate digital transformation
* Finnair-Agreement to utilize ios enterprise apps from ibm to support airline's overall digital transformation
* Finnair- first applications from collaboration will be deployed in finnair technical operations in aircraft line maintenance in beginning of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kornit announces pricing of upsized public offering of ordinary shares
* Q4 VLCC average spot rate per day (in TI pool) $ 33,161 versus $61,482 year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To lead Facebook's virtual reality business, including Oculus (Updates to add picture)