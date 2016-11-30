BRIEF-Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development sees FY 2016 net profit up 51 pct to 71 pct
Nov 30 Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd :
* Implats and Zimplats boards of directors have given their respective approvals to proceed with development of $264 million Mupani mine at Zimplats
* New underground mining complex replace production from Rukodzi mine and Ngwarati mine once they are mined out and closed
* Life-of-mine expected to be 25 years, increase Zimplats mineral reserves to approximately 9 million ounces of platinum
DUBAI, Jan 26 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) said on Thursday its majority shareholder the Abu Dhabi Investment Council has increased its ownership in the lender to 62.52 percent after a capital reduction.
DUBAI, Jan 26 Stock markets in the Gulf and Egypt may generally rise on Thursday in response to a strong global environment, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average breached the 20,000 point-level for the first time on Wednesday.