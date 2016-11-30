BRIEF-Ascom sees 2016 group net loss of 146 million Swiss francs
* Sees FY 2016 group net loss of 146 million Swiss francs ($146.26 million)
Nov 30 Schmolz & Bickenbach AG :
* Hans Ziegler decided to resign with immediate effect from board of directors of Schmolz + Bickenbach due to ongoing investigations relating to his person
* A potential successor will be proposed for election to annual general meeting scheduled for May 8, 2017
* Notes recent press speculation relating to a potential disposal of telecom towers
* Awarded orders of about 18 million Swiss francs ($18.03 million) for MB PERC cell technology and SiNA cell coating systems from two Asian customers