PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 26
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 30 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :
* Hans Ziegler has decided to resign as a member of board with immediate effect due to ongoing investigations related to his person Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 26 British car production reached a 17-year high last year, but the country's vote to leave the European Union contributed to a roughly 33 percent drop in investment in the sector, a car industry body said on Thursday.