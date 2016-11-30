Nov 30 Trigon Agri A/S

* Says 9-month EBITDA from continuing operations stood at EUR 7.3 million (EUR 7.5 million in 9 months of 2015)

* Says 9-month total revenue, other income, fair value adjustments and net changes in inventory from continuing operations amounted to EUR 32.9 million (EUR 34.8 million in 9 months of 2015)

* Says both winter and spring Crops have performed above expectations in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: