Nov 30 Biofrontera AG :

* Sales increased 9 pct to 2.881 million euros for first nine months 2016 compared to 2.635 million euros in same period 2015

* Guidance for full year remains unchanged

* Net income loss before taxes was (7.164) million euros for first nine months of 2016, as compared to (9.286) million euros for same period in previous year