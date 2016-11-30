BRIEF-Thaihot Group to buy 67 pct stake in construction firm at 240 mln yuan
* Says it plans to buy 67 percent stake in Jiangxi-based construction firm at price of 240 million yuan
Nov 30 Londonmetric Property Plc :
* Half-Year report
* H1 property total return of 1.5 pct compared to IPD of 0.2 pct, 130 bps outperformance
* H1 EPRA NAV of 143.0 pence (FY 16: 147.7 pence)
* H1 EPRA earnings of 25.3 million stg or 4.0 pence per share, up 8 pct
* Rent reviews at 4.8 pct above previous passing and new lettings at 2.1 pct above ERV
* Dividend cover increased to 112 pct with further progression expected in final quarter
* Motivated selling that we witnessed for a few weeks in immediate aftermath of referendum vote has largely subsided
* At Moore House in Chelsea, our last remaining residential asset in which we have a 40 pct share, we continue to patiently sell down individual units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says it plans to buy 67 percent stake in Jiangxi-based construction firm at price of 240 million yuan
DUBAI, Jan 26 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday its board had proposed a cash dividend of 40 percent of the bank's paid up capital for 2016.
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015