Nov 30 Premier Oil Plc

* Has received a monthly deferral in respect of test of its financial covenants with test for 12 month period ending 30 November 2016

* Waived and replaced by a test for 12 month period ending 31 December 2016

* Is making good progress in finalising revised terms of its financial facilities and agreements

* Expects to continue to receive monthly deferrals until negotiations with its lending group conclude.