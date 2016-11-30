UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 Bca Marketplace Plc :
* Six-month revenue of 909.8 mln stg (2015: 546.3 mln stg) as a result of acquisitions, vehicle buying and outsourced remarketing contracts
* Six-month adjusted EBITDA of 64.5 mln stg (2015: 49.2 mln stg)
* Interim dividend of 2.2 pence per share (2015: 2.0 pence) to be paid on Jan. 31, 2017
* Second half to date has continued to perform well and in line with our expectations - executive chairman
* Remain confident that we can continue to deliver our profit and growth targets - executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources