Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 30 Three Gates AB :
* Q3 net sales 680,056 Swedish crowns ($75,000) versus 393,349 crowns year ago
* Q3 operating loss ex-items 1.1 million crowns versus profit 59,000 crowns year ago Source text: bit.ly/2gUmUJV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1842 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)