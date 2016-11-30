Nov 30 Myhammer Holding AG :

* Decides on capital increase against non-cash contributions

* Has resolved to increase the company's share capital, currently 5,012,500 euros and divided into 5,012,500 shares by up to 2,218,348 euros ($2.36 million) or 2,218,348 shares

* New shares are to be issued to homeadvisor against the transfer of the 29,145 shares in MyHammer AG