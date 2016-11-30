Nov 30 Mondo TV SpA :

* Signs license agreement with Abu Dhabi Media for the transmission of four animated TV series, two of which were produced by Mondo TV and two by third parties

* License relates to the granting of rights to broadcast the licensed programs on VOD platforms, IPTV, internet and mobile networks, in the Middle East and North Africa for two years from their release Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)