Nov 30 Anadolu Efes :

* Decides to merge with its wholly owned unit Tarbes Tarim Ürünleri via the "facilitated merger method" in order to simplify the shareholding structure and reduce transaction costs

* The financial statements as of 30.09.2016 would be taken into account for the merger process documents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)