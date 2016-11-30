Nov 30 Kier Group Plc :

* UK housing market continues to face a number of challenges that are leading to a significant imbalance between supply and demand of affordable housing

* With a mixed tenure pipeline of more than 600 mln stg providing good revenue visibility for business over next three years, group is well positioned