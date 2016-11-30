Nov 30 Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs AG :

* 9-month result for period turns to a positive 6.6 million euros (1-9 2015: -31.6 million euros)

* Increase in revenues from letting of office properties due to completions in St. Petersburg and Budapest, slight decrease in hotel revenues due to disposals

* 9-month financial result improves from -18.7 million to -6.3 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA retreated from 16.3 million to 11.1 million euros

* 9-month EBIT improved from -13.0 million to 14.6 million euros

* 9-month total revenues grew by 1 per cent to 46.8 million euros

* Trend seen to date this year will likely continue in Q4, enabling Warimpex to close current financial year positively