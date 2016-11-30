Nov 30 Sanne Group Plc :

* Has entered into agreement to acquire International Financial Services Limited and IFS Trustees for consideration of about $127.3 mln

* Consideration be satisfied through payment of about $91.1 mln in cash, which will be financed through net proceeds of capital raising

* Deal is expected to complete in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)