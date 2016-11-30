BRIEF-Thaihot Group to buy 67 pct stake in construction firm at 240 mln yuan
* Says it plans to buy 67 percent stake in Jiangxi-based construction firm at price of 240 million yuan
Nov 30 Sanne Group Plc :
* Has entered into agreement to acquire International Financial Services Limited and IFS Trustees for consideration of about $127.3 mln
* Consideration be satisfied through payment of about $91.1 mln in cash, which will be financed through net proceeds of capital raising
* Deal is expected to complete in Q1 2017
DUBAI, Jan 26 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday its board had proposed a cash dividend of 40 percent of the bank's paid up capital for 2016.
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015