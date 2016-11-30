Dubai's Mashreq board proposes cash dividend of 40 pct for 2016
DUBAI, Jan 26 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday its board had proposed a cash dividend of 40 percent of the bank's paid up capital for 2016.
Nov 30 Super Group Ltd :
* Acquisition of Motiva by SG Fleet Group
* Purchase price of acquisition is 12.4 million stg
* Anticipated 3.5 pct cash EPS accretion in first full year of ownership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015
By Aparajita Saxena Jan 26 Southeast Asian stock markets advanced on Thursday, in line with global equities, following a record-breaking performance from Wall Street overnight. U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level, supported by President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also