BRIEF-Zhongxin Information Development Inc Ltd Shanghai sees FY 2016 net profit down 30.2-39.9 pct
Jan 26 Zhongxin Information Development Inc Ltd Shanghai :
Nov 30 Asiaray Media Group Ltd
* unit has renewed advertising sales agency service contract with mtr corporation limited
* deal in relation to grant of exclusive rights to provide advertising sales agency service for mtr malls and commercial premises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Zhongxin Information Development Inc Ltd Shanghai :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 165 percent to 195 percent, or to be 97.3 million yuan to 109 million yuan
* To lead Facebook's virtual reality business, including Oculus (Updates to add picture)