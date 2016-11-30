Nov 30 Olmix SA :

* Olmix Asialand opens a new factory in Vietnam

* New Olmix's factory will be operating 24 hours, 6 days a week and it is to produce up to 5,000 tonnes in its first year

* As feed production in country is estimated to reach 20 million tonnes by end of 2016,

* Olmix opens this facility in order to cope with great demand of natural feed additives of sector in Vietnam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)