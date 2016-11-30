Nov 30 Wilmar International Ltd

* Unit has acquired a 44.99% interest in enlarged issued share capital of Vietnam Agribusiness Holdings for a total consideration of US$25.5 million

* YKI has increased interest in Yihai Jiamusi from 10% to 13% by acquiring 3% equity interest from China Hualiang Logistics Group Jiamusi