BRIEF-HMN Financial Inc fourth quarter earnings per share $0.35
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015
Nov 30 bmp Holding AG :
* Generated total revenue of 10.9 million euros ($11.60 million) in first nine months of 2016. This is approximately 360 percent higher than revenue for same period of previous year
* Consolidated earnings for first nine months of 2016 amounted to minus 3.9 million euros (previous year: minus 1.1 million euros)
* 9-month gross profit of group has risen considerably to 33 percent (previous year: 28.7 percent)
* Was aiming for revenue of at least 5 million euros for Q4. In current market environment this goal can only be achieved with high marketing expenses, which would directly impact operating result
* Will forego higher marketing budgets and therefore expect revenues of around 4 million euros for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9396 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
By Aparajita Saxena Jan 26 Southeast Asian stock markets advanced on Thursday, in line with global equities, following a record-breaking performance from Wall Street overnight. U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level, supported by President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also
